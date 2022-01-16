Kanye West Reveals He Wasn’t Allowed at His Daughter Chicago’s Birthday: Watch

Kanye West has shared a disturbing video in which he claimed he was not allowed at his daughter Chicago’s birthday.

According to the rapper who is separated from Kim Kardashian, no one told him about his daughter’s birthday party, and this was orchestrated to control the narrative about him being a parent, which he refuses.

HE went on to add that it was Tristan Thompson who even told him about the party and asked Khloe why Kanye wasn’t invited.

See the clip:

Damn they wouldn’t tell Kanye West the address for his daughters birthday party pic.twitter.com/msjxwAVqKV — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 15, 2022

