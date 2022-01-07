Kanye West Reveals Yeezy, Gap, & Balenciaga Collaboration

Congratulations to Kanye West!

The designer-rapper has taken to his Instagram to confirm the new collab by sharing an excerpt from the associated legal documents.

And in a press release, he is said to have pioneered what’s being billed as a “new creative exploration within the Yeezy Gap universe.” The collab, formally titled Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, is expected to available worldwide this year. The press release also clarified that the Yeezy x Gap x Balenciaga pieces will be rolled out “alongside continued Yeezy Gap releases.”

See his post:

