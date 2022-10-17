Monday, October 17, 2022
Kanye West Reveals Plan to Acquire Conservative Social Media Platform Parler

Kanye West has revealed his plan to buy Parler, a social media platform used by conservatives.

This was confirmed in a press release by Parliament Technologies CEO George Farmer, who has described this the rapper “making a groundbreaking move” with this deal.

“Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals,” Farmer, who is married to Candace Owens, said, per Complex.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” Kanye West added.

This comes daysa fter he was locked out of his Instagram and Twitter for making anti-semite posts.

