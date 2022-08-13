Saturday, August 13, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Kanye West Reveals His ‘Biggest Inspiration for All Design’

Kanye West took to his Instagram to speak on what he believes should be the “biggest inspiration” for design.

Kanye noted that every designer should look to children and people without housing as a source of inspiration. He said they both should be considered “the biggest inspiration for all design.”

This stirred heated reactions, with Balenciaga composer BFRND, connecting Ye’s statement to a quote from the late artist Pablo Picasso, who’s famously credited with having said it took him “a lifetime” to learn to paint like a child.

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: