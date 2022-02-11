Kanye West Responds to Billie Eilish Over Alleged Diss of Travis Scott

Kanye West is standing up in defense of his ex-brother-in-law, taking a rather serious stance to see a perceived slight corrected.

The rapper and father of four responded to an alleged report of Billie Eilish dissing Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy during her performance.

According to the report, Eilish had stopped mid-performance to help a fan who seemed to be doing not too good, with an inhaler. She had then reportedly added that,

*I wait for people to be okay before I keep going”.

Well Kanye wasn’t having it and demanded that Billie apologise to Travis Scott and the families of those who lost their lives in the ill fated Astroworld tragedy.

He added that Travis was unaware of what was happening at that time and and was very hurt by it.

West went on to say that Travis will be with again at this year’s Coachella and the only way he will get on the state to perform is if Billie Eilish apologises for her statement.

