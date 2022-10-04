Kanye West Reacts to Backlash Over White Lives Matter T-shirt, Calls Black Lives Matter A Scam

Kanye West has reacted to the backlash directed his way over the white lives matter t-shirt he sported during the Paris Fashion Week.

The rapper and singer had sparked controversy on social media on Monday, October 3, after he popped out with a black long-sleeve tee with its statement, which is considered a “hate slogan” by the Anti-Defamation League. He wore it during his surprise Yeezy 9 fashion week show in Paris.

Kanye West who legally changed his name to Ye, rocked the sweatshirt along with his fashion models and controversial commentator Candace Owens — who wore the same shirt in white to the show.

After coming across the viral snaps of Ye, many people including celebrities took to social media to react. Jemele Hill called the sweatshirt “dangerously dumb.” Jaden Smith also denounced the move, saying that he can’t stand behind West’s choice and that “he does not have the full support of the youth.” In one of his tweets that are still up on his account, Jaden also said, “Black Lives Matter” and “I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out.”

Ye took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday morning to respond to the backlash and wrote in all caps: “EVERYONE KNOWS THAT BLACK LIVES MATTER WAS A SCAM NOW ITS OVER YOU’RE WELCOME.”

