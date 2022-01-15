Kanye West Raps About How He Would ‘Beat Pete Davidson’s Ass’ in Leaked Video

A leaked tape has shown the moment Kanye West allegedly rapped about beating up Pete Davidson, who’s in a relationship with Kim Kardashian.

The said clip, which surfaced on Twitter and is claimed to stem from a Clubhouse session with Wack 100, appears to capture Ye delivering what sounds like: “God saved me from that crash just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

TMZ reports that the clip is from an upcoming track with the Game that’s tentatively titled “My Life Was Never Eazy.”

Check it out:

Wack 100 played parts of the song on Clubhouse — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) January 14, 2022

