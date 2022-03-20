Kanye West Pulled from Lineup of Grammy Performers

Kanye West has been pulled from the line up for performers at the 2022 Grammy Awards over his “concerning online behavior,” Variety said.

A representative for the rapper reportedly confirmed the news a few days after he was banned from Instagram for 24 hours for lobbing a racial slur at comedian Trevor Noah.

The decision to bar West from performing was in part to head off the possibility of negative interactions with Noah, who is the host of the 64th Grammy Awards.

West, who has won 22 Grammys and is up for another five this year, was not on the first list of performers released earlier in the week, but Variety reports he could have been a planned performer.

West used a racial slur at Noah, host of the Daily Show, in a now-deleted Instagram post after Noah criticized how West wrote about his former spouse Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson online.

