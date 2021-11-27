Kanye West Posts Photo of Himself Ns Kim Kardashian Kissing on Instagram

It looks like Kanye West has set his mind on the task to win his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian back and is not backing down.

The billionaire rapper and father of four who has addressed his self righteous indignation, alcoholism and infidelity during his marriage to the reality TV star has revealed that God wants him and his wife back together.

After what can be likened to a public plea by West to Kardashian to reunite their family, he took to his Instagram stories to repost an article by popular celebrity blog, TMZ where he was photographed kissing Kim Kardashian.

Recall that earlier in the week, Kanye West had put up a video on his Instagram, talking about how he wasn’t going to let the world around him define his family and stating emphatically that His wants him and Kim back together.

Well, Kim Kardashian is yet to publicly respond to her husband’s latest public announcement as she has a new man on her arm.

The mothrr if four has been dating comedian and actor, Pete Davidson for a few weeks now and seems to be having the time of her life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...