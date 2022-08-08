Kanye West Posts Fake Newspaper Headline Announcing ‘Skete’ Davidson’s Death

Kanye West isn’t done with his public angst against Pete Davidson for dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

Just days after news made the rounds that the 28-year old SNL star and 41-year-old mother of four had called it quit after 9 months of dating, West took to social media to react to the news.

The 44-year-old rapper posted a fake newspaper headline announcing the death of ‘Skete’ Davidson (Skete being the name Kanye coined for the younger man).

The post read, “Skete Davidson dead at 28.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...