Kanye West Pictured at Daughter, Chicago’s 4th Birthday Party

Kanye West has finally been granted permission to attend his daughter’s 4th birthday party.

The rapper had earlier put his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian on blast for not letting him know details about the bash for Chicago, revealing he had to ask Tristan Thompson who in turn asked Khloe for the details.

Photos from the pink-themed party captured a smiling Kanye playing and having fun with his daughter.

According to sources, Kim Kardashian was surprised after Kanye took to his Instagram live to blast her as he was the one who suggested two separate parties for Chicago.

