Kanye West Pays Tribute to Diddy During Heartwarming Appearance at 2022 BET Awards

Kanye West surprised people last night at the 2022 BET Awards show when he appeared on stage to present Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement award.

Speaking during the presentation, Kanye said:

“How do we crown our kings? How do we appreciate our kings? To think how far we could just make if off of inspiration, to hear the way somebody chopped a sample in… rushing to see who could get the Bad Boy mixtape and play back the original version of “Benjamins,” over and over, thinking I was one of the Hit Men.To see Puff in real life at the ‘Missing You’ video, just like me tapping free like a little kid… I just need to meet this man. This is my favorite artist. You see I’m saying favorite artist, everything, not specifically production, the trip. Back then there was so many rules to hip-hop and he broke all of them.”

He continued, “Understood contracts in a way a lot of us still don’t. Understood money in a way a lot of us still don’t. I go to him for advice to this day. He inspired so many of my choices. So many of my life choices. My wife choices. And here we are. Thanks for that, Puff… I was signed to Puff without him knowing… That statement is not legally binding!”

Watch him:

And here’s Diddy accepting his award;

