Kanye West has joined the millions of people all over the world who are currently mourning the passing of Britain’s longest ruling monarch, Queen Elizabeth who passed away on Thursday, September 8.

The rapper and father of three took to his Instagram page to post photos of the late queen and added a personal message of his own.

West who has been embroiled in a number of back and forth on social media reiterated that life is precious therefore, he is releasing grudges and leaning into the light.

