Kanye West Mocks Trevor Noah After Show Host’s Cautionary Message About Kim K and Pete Davidson

Kanye West took a shot at Trevor Noah who shared a nearly 10-minute addressing the Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Kanye drama.

In his bit for Comedy Central, Noah argued that the situation has since turned “more and more belligerent.”

“What’s weird about the situation is Kanye West has told us that he struggles with his mental health,” Noah said. “So I get it, you wanna have art as therapy. But here’s what’s weird that Kanye doesn’t understand. It’s like, what we’re seeing is—it makes you uncomfortable, man.”

He continued, speaking about Kanye’s disturbing video in which the rapper buried Pete: Here’s the thing, Eminem was Eminem from the beginning. ‘I’m gonna kill my ex-wife.’ But it was his shtick and we knew it was his shtick. He wasn’t that person. With Kanye, we don’t know how to feel. We don’t know how to worry. And I think Kanye doesn’t seem to understand that. He goes, well, ‘leave me to create my art.’ Yeah but Kanye, you told us you have problems. Now when we worry about that, you say we shouldn’t worry because it’s not problems. Or it is problems? Which is it?”

Noah continued, saying this facet of the story puts society into a “precarious position.”

He said a lot more.

Reacting to this, this is what Kanye West shared on his Instagram:

