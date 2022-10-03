Kanye West Makes Runway Debut for Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week: Watch

Kanye West joined the list of models who walked at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, for the opening Balenciaga’s Summer 2023 collection.

The show got many people talking because they had the models walk in mud. The rapper stepped out in leather pants, a jacket that featured a “security” patch, and a baseball cap.

Kanye West abrindo o desfile da Balenciaga SS23 Fashion Week Paris pic.twitter.com/SbrfXutZn8 — rap out of context (@rapoutcontext) October 2, 2022

Speaking about the mud, Balenciaga’s creative director Denma said it was “a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth.”

“I’ve decided to no longer explain my collections and verbalise my designs, but to express a state of mind,” Demna added in the show notes. “Fashion is a visual art and all we need is for it to be seen through someone’s eyes. Fashion in its best case scenario should not need a story to be sold to someone. You either like it or not. The set of this show is a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth.”

See the show:

