Kanye West Loses Billionaire Status, Now Worth $400M, After Adidas Deal Termination

Forbes is reporting that Kanye West is no longer a billionaire.

Per the outlet, this is because of the immediate termination of his Adidas following his anti-Semitic comments that earned him the ire of the world.

The publication adds that the rapper is now worth an estimated $400 million without the Adidas deal, which it had valued at $1.5 billion. And it is worth noting that in his Piers Morgan interview, Kanye said he had “maybe only $120 million” in his account.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” a rep for the company said in a press release shared on Tuesday, adding that Ye’s recent remarks were “unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous.”

Other outlets have distanced themselves from the rapper, including Balenciaga, Gap, and many others.

