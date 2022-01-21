Kanye West Issues Warning to Netflix Ahead of Release of Documentary

Kanye West has an instruction for Netflix and expects it to act fast.

The rapper whose documentary is set to be released on the giant streaming app, shared a message ahead of the release date.

Kanye West took to Instagram to make his desires known, telling Netflix that he intends to be in charge of his own image, hence, Netflix had to to let him in on the editing process.

From West’s tone, it seemed like this isn’t the first time he would communicate his want with the streaming app but it happens to be the first time he would make it public.

“I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.”

