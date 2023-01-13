Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Kanye West Has Reportedly Married Yeezy Designer, Bianca Censori

Celebrity

Kanye West is a married man once again!

The rapper and businessman reportedly tied the knot with a woman, Bianca Censori, in a private ceremony.

In surprising turn of events, Kanye who was alleged missing for 2 weeks was spotted dining out in Beverly Hills with earlier this week with a mystery woman whom TMZ has learned is his wife.

Censori is an architectural designer who has been employed at Ye’s Yeezy brand for several years now.

It’s important to note that while the pair are said to have exchanged vows, the couple has yet to actually file a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.

When Kanye was spotted with Bianca dining out in Beverly Hills at the Waldorf Astoria hotel earlier this week, he and his wife were both sporting their wedding rings, with the ring symbolizing their commitment to one another.

The father of four appears to be living at the hotel, and it’s unclear whether his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was given a heads up before reportedly tying the knot with his new leading lady, who recently switched up her brunette hair to blonde.

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Are Instagram Official

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Damson Idris and Lori Harvey have taken their relationship public.
Dora's daughter, Ijeoma, named Chief Medical Officer of US Hospital

Emmanuel Offor
Ijeoma, the daughter of the late Professor Dora Akunyili, has been named the Chief Medical Officer of the Jersey City Medical Center, an RWJ...
If he was on leave he should've come back now – Disquiet in CBN over Emefiele's whereabouts

Emmanuel Offor
The whereabouts of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor are still a subject of suspense. News filtered in the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele had...
