Kanye West Has Dropped Out of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 Festival

Kanye West will not be performing at the much-anticipated Rolling Loud Miami 2022 music festival.

This was confirmed by the festival organizers on Sunday, who took to their socials to say that Kid Cudi would take Ye’s place.

“Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022. Please welcome @KiDCuDi!” the tweet said.

Cudi also confirmed the news, writing, “Rager boy incoming!” on Twitter.

RAGER BOY INCOMING‼️ pic.twitter.com/gMC2zIXZyL — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KiDCuDi) July 17, 2022

Also addressing the Kanye situation, Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler said in a statement, per Complex: “We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

