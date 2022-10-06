Kanye West Goes After Hailey Bieber, John Legend Over “White Lives Matter” Shirt Controversy

Kanye West took to his Instagram to slam everyone who had a problem with his White Lives Matter t-shirt, which he launched at the Paris Fashion Week.

It all started after he attacked Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a Vogue fashion editor, who called him out for bringing such white supremacist ideology into fashion. And some of those who didn’t the way he attacked Karefa-Johnson included Gigi Hadid, who called him a bully.

“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” Hadid wrote in a since-deleted comment. “You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your shit she might be the only person that could save u. As if the “honor” of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

Bieber wrote on her IG Stories, supporting Hadid: “My respect for you runs deep my friend! to know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic.”

And an angry Kanye a screenshot of a headline reading “Hailey Bieber Joins Gigi Hadid in Defending Gabriella Karefa-Johnson After Kanye West Criticism.” In his caps-lock caption he sarcastically inquired, “Wait Am I canceled again??? Justin please let me know.”

Shortly after, he defended the white supremacist shirt, called it “paradigm shifting.”

“I wanna just let everybody know there was also some fashion this week also,” he said. “There was a major thing called Fashion Week which really last a month and there were some very well done crazy overpriced clothes being shown. It wasn’t just about my paradigm shifting t-shirt.”

“Just kidding. My tee shit on every body’s showssss,” he continued. “Nothing happened but my T shirt. To the Arnaults that hire anybody that worked for me, remember my one T shirt took allllll the attention. Beuase [sic] you’re all fucking programmed sheep. Aaaaaaaaand those boots Gab was wearing were fucking traaaaaaaaaaash.”

He then shot a diss at John Legend’s direction: “But I’m sure John Legend still wants a pair. And Justin get your girl before I get mad.”

