Kanye West Gifts Julia Fox, Friends, Birkin Bags for Her Birthday

Kanye West was the ideal boyfriend, splurging thousands of dollars on gifts as Julia Fox celebrated her birthday her 32nd birthday.

The rapper not only came bearing gifts for the birthday girl but made sure that her friends also had something to go home with.

Kanye took his girlfriend, Julia and her friends out for a birthday bash at Lucien in New York City, and following tradition Julia — who turned 32 — opened her presents with considerable excitement as Kanye and Co. looked on.

West gifted the actress some pretty expensive jewelry but he didn’t stop there. Everyone at the table — Julia and her pals — all got Baby Birkins.

The couple and their friends stuck to a colour code…black for their night out as they also hit new hot spot, Sei Less, before the night was over. The two were joined by the likes of Dave Chapelle and Fivio Foreign and Kanye played songs from his upcoming Donda 2 album.

Kanye West and Julia Fox have been together for more than a month now in their very public and Hugh profile romance. Just a few days ago, the duo were photographed making in front of the camera.

