Kanye West continues to drag the Jenner-Kardashian name to the media, but this time, he says he wants to change the narrative.

Fans noticed recently that the rapper-designer has changed his Instagram profile image to Kris Jenner’s, the same woman he had called “Kris Jong-Un.

Now, he has explained why he did this.

“I posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect,” he said in an IG Stories. “Lets change the narrative.”

See the posts:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...