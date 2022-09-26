Kanye West Empathises with the UK, Says He Misses His Queen Too

Kanye West is empathising with folks from the United Kingdom following the death of its beloved monarch, queen Elizabeth II.

The rapper took to his Instagram stories to note that he knows exactly how they feel as he lost his queen too.

Reactions have trailed this statement as many fans are wondering who the father of four is referring to as his queen. While a number of folks think he might be talking about his ex-wife Kom Kardashian, the majority believe he is referring to his late mother, Ms. Donda.

