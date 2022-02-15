Kanye West Delivers Truckload of Roses to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is very single minded in his pursuit of getting his family back by courting the attention of his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

After deleting all of the negative comments he made about her on his social media and responding to her plea that to tell folks not to hurt her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson, the father of four took it a step further.

West seems to have delivered a truckload of roses to the mother of his four children and he shared a photo of a truck filled with red roses and tagged Kim Kardashian in the post

He captioned the photos, “My vision is Krystal Klear”

