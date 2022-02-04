Friday, February 4, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Kanye West Crowd Sources for Advice Over North West’s TikTok Account

Kanye West has taken to social media to crowd source for advice over his daughter’s presence on social media.

The billionaire rapper and father of four took to Instagram to ask fans what to do as this is his first ever divorce.

Kanye West stated that North’s TikTok account which she runs with her mother and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian is against his will. Posting a screenshot from one of the videos on that page, he captioned the post,

“Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on Tik Tom against my will?” and went on to tag Kin Kardashian on the post.

