Kanye West Confirms that His Twitter Account Has Been Reinstated

Kanye West is back on Twitter.

The rapper was kicked off the platform for tweeting anti-semitic views which cost him a large part of his fortune; first he lost his deal with Adidas, and shortly after, was blackballed for promoting such harmful views.

Even his bank, Chase Bank, wanted nothing to do with him.

Now, he is back on Twitter. “Testing, testing. See if my Twitter is unblocked,” he tweeted. The post has gotten close to a million likes as at press time.

Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

