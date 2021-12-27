Kanye West Buys $4.5 Million Mansion Across Kim Kardashian’s House

Kanye West is moving across the street from Kim Kardashian according to Daily Mail.

The estranged couple who are in the process of dissolving their marriage may still be living close to each other.

Kanye West reportedly bought a $4.5 million house right across the street from Kim in order to make co-parenting their four children easier.

Ye reportedly closed on the 3,651 square-foot, 5-bedroom Hidden Hills home across the street from Kim for a total of $4.5 million. The purchase of the home comes two months after he listed his $3.7 million, 4,200 square-foot bachelor pad.

