Kanye West Blasts Kim Kardashian for Claiming to Be Their Kids’ Main Provider

The drama between estranged couple, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is getting more complicated as the days go by.

The rapper returned to Instagram on Friday night to blast his “SKIMS ” founder ex-wife for alleging that she is the main provider for their four kids in her response to his constant media attacks.

Kanye accused Kim of kidnapping their daughter, Chicago when she refused to give the address for her birthday party and added that the mother of four put a security detail on him while he was inside the house trying to okay with their son.

He also added that she accused him of stealing and also being on drugs and had him take a drug test after Chicago’s party.

Kanye West sid not forget to mention one of Kim’s friends and managers, Tracy Romulus whom he accused of manipulating her.

Recall that Kanye had resorted to Instagram to call out Kim and ask for advice over his daughter, North West’s presence on TikTok.

Kim had responded to him, accusing him of manipulation and publicly painting their situation negatively in the media whereas she wanted them to deal with issues regarding their children privately.

