Kanye West Bails Out of Coachella Two Weeks Before Event

Kanye West has opted out of the 2022 Coachella, where he was to have headlined both of the music festival’s two weekends later this month, The Times has confirmed.

The cancellation leaves the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival less than two weeks to find another headliner, as West was booked for April 17 and April 24.

According to TMZ, Travis Scott was to have joined the West but he won’t perform either.

Page Six reported that the festival — scheduled for April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, Calif. — was trying to get the Weeknd as a replacement headliner.

Ye previously headlined the event in 2011 and performed his Sunday Service at Coachella on Easter 2019. The 2011 Coachella show, which followed his “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” album, was widely hailed as a masterpiece of attitude and theater — “the purest form of hip-hop at the highest level,” as rapper Pusha T, who joined West onstage that night, later described it to Complex.

But Kanye had threatened earlier this year to pull out of the booking after fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for reportedly throwing a dig at him.

Prior to Kanye bailing out on the festival, there were reports from some quarters that organisers would have told him to step down given his recent online antics especially towards his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Recall that the rapper was banned from Instagram for a day in mid-March after posting a racial slur about Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...