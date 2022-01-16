Kanye West and the Game Team Up on New Song “Eazy”: Listen

Kanye West, who is also known as Ye, has teamed up with rapper the Game for a new single, “Eazy.”

The duo worked on projects like 2005’s “Crack Music,” 2007’s “Wouldn’t Get Far,” 2012’s “Jesus Piece,” and 2015’s “Mula.”

Now, they have come together on a new single that is already ruling the waves.

And in the song, he raps about buying a house next door to Kim Kardashian, parenting, their ongoing divorce.

“God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” he raps, referencing Kardashian’s current relationship with the comedian.

Listen:

