Kanye West and the Game Team Up on New Song “Eazy”: Listen

Kanye West, who is also known as Ye, has teamed up with rapper the Game for a new single, “Eazy.”
The duo worked on projects like 2005’s “Crack Music,” 2007’s “Wouldn’t Get Far,” 2012’s “Jesus Piece,” and 2015’s “Mula.”
Now, they have come together on a new single that is already ruling the waves.
And in the song, he raps about buying a house next door to Kim Kardashian, parenting, their ongoing divorce.
“God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” he raps, referencing Kardashian’s current relationship with the comedian.
Listen: