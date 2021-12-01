Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Attend Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Show Together With Daughter North

Kanye West completely wiped his Instagram in the wake of the tragic passing of his close friend Virgil Abloh, who recently died after years of a private struggle with cancer.

The rapper dedicated his Sunday service to his late friend, and yesterday, he was spotted at the late designer’s last Louis Vuitton show in Miami on Tuesday night with Kim Kardashian and their daughter, North West.

This is the first time they would be photographed as a family after rumours surfaced that Kim is now in a relationship with Pete Davidson.

From the clips making rounds on social media, the family is seen wearing all black with North rocking Abloh’s Pyrex Vision.

Check them out:

