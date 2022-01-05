Kanye West and Julia Fox Spotted On Another Date in NYC

Although neither Kanye West nor Julia Fox has officially confirmed their status, the duo continues to step out together for intimate dates.

Page Six reports that yesterday, they were seen at Broadway in New York City where they went to watch Jeremy O. Harris’ Tony-nominated Slave Play with some friends. Later, they went to dine at popular Italian restaurant Carbone.

Only a few days ago, the pair were spotted in Miami, where they went to eat at a Carbone location while on a double date with N.O.R.E and his wife, Neri Santiago.

“Julia and Ye are dating,” a source told Page Six. “They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely… They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”

Fans continue to wait for them to officially declare their status, and we can’t wait to see how this pans out!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...