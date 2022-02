New reports have claimed that Kanye West and Julia Fox are actually in an open relationship.

Per Page Six’s report, the two are now in an “open relationship” and a source alleged to be close to them said that there is an absence of “jealousy” and “bad vibes” from the relationship because the rapper and the actress are “evolved beings.”

The outlet further added that Kanye is alleging also “openly seeing” model Chaney Jones.

Meanwhile, here’s Julia’s latest photos of her and Kanye:

