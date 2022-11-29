Kanye West Accuses Trump of Lying Against Her, Storms Out of Interview

Kanye West couldn’t endure 20 minutes of questioning during his chat with the folks at Timcast IRL.

Per Complex: during the chat, the rapper said he would “go right to the heart of this anti-Semite claim,” and then slammed former president Donald Trump, before claiming that there are entities working to imprison him, possibly over unpaid taxes.

West was joined by white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos, whose past is full of hate speech.

The rapper brought up former vice president Mike Pence, who said Trump was “wrong to give a white nationalist, an antisemite and Holocaust denier, a seat at the table and I think he should apologize for it.”

“Look at Pence,” West said. “He sold Trump out. You know what I’m saying? I would’ve never wanted to do anything that hurt Trump. I’m on Trump’s side. Trump said things that hurt me. He lied about me, but I mean, he’s known for lying. And when people used to tell me that he’s a liar, it’s like, you know I went into the trenches for Trump. There was no one else in my position that wore that hat.”

He further addressed the fact that Trump called him “a seriously troubled man”.

“I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win,” Trump had written on Truth Social.

And now, on the podcast, West said: “I lost the money for the freedom of speech, and that’s what makes me the only American that we know that really deserves to run the country. ’Cause everyone else—your boy DeSantis, Trump, whoever they raise in a petri dish over on the Democrats’ side—is going to play the game.”

He then went on a rant about Jewish people, saying: “God is using me. He’s breaking me down, removing all of the, you know, ‘richest person,’ all of this, so I can serve him. And the more and more those things are taken away from me, the more I can be empty and be a vessel and be able to be used. And right now it’s like…if we can’t, you’re not gonna take my pain away, right? Jewish people say, ‘It’s the Holocaust, this happened, and you can’t say anything about it.’ We can’t take their pain away. No one’s gonna denounce the fact that they tried to lock me up! ’Cause every time I’m just holding stride, and it’s like, I thought I was Malcolm X but I find out I’m more MLK. Because as I’m getting hosed down every day by the press and financially, I’m just standing there. And when I found out that they tried to put me in jail, it was like a dog was biting my arm, and I almost shed a tear. Almost. But I still walked in stride through it.”

He said a lot more:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...