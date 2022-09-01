Kanye West Accuses Gap of Cancelling Photo Shoot Involving His Children

Kanye West took to his social media to call out Gap.

The drama started during an exchange involving an unknown person who claimed that the brand is “copying YGEBB”, Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, for a children’s shirt design.

Kanye then alleged that Gap “canceled” a photo shoot with his children “without me knowing.”

He further shared a video in which he speaks about the company, his commitment to the brand and the YZY Gap collaboration, which he referred to as a “life mission.”

“This country is based on industry, and with us—collectively—we all have a responsibility to bring it back. … We can do it with this team,” he said. He continued, “This is bigger than us, and we shouldn’t argue amongst ourselves. But I’m saying I have to go pull that sword out the stone. You either believe me or I’m going to show you. … You’re gonna see it.” “Thrift stores is not going to save the Gap. It’s not enough,” he said, before listing the company’s mistakes. According to him, the executives failed to run multiple “Perfect Hoodie” ads and cancelled pre-orders for the YZY Gap blue jackets. He later returned to Instagram to lay out his plan for Yeezy’s retail expansion, noting that he plans to open stores in cities in all 50 states, starting with Atlanta. “Who would be best to open it? … Anyone who has over 10 years of retail experience and is ready to change the world, post your Instagram handle or store location in the comments and we’ll find you,” he asked his fans, before adding that he signed his Gap and Adidas deals because they agreed to build permanent brick-and-mortars, but neither company has kept that promise “even though I saved both of those companies at the same time.” See his posts: Ye via Instagram: "The Vision will be realized Let's start with stores in Atlanta" pic.twitter.com/HJngqwCP0Y — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) August 31, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

