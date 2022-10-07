Kanye Threatens Slams Tremaine Emory: ‘This Is the Worst Mistake of Your Life’

Kanye West has replied Tremaine Emory, who called him out for mentioning Virgil Abloh’s name a few days ago on his Instagram.

The fight started after Kanye launched his “White Lives Matter” t-shirts at the Paris Fashion Week, stirring major reactions from the media and the black community.

Reacting to the backlash, Kanye proposed discussing “more important things like how late the show was or how Bernard Arnault killed my best friend.” Arnault, notably, is the CEO at LVMH.

Tremaine Emory, the founder of Denim Tears and Supreme’s current creative director, didn’t take this lightly.

He told the rapper to stop using Virgil Abloh’s name as part of his “victim campaign,” adding that Kanye “rode on [Abloh] in group chats” and elsewhere. “Ye tell the ppl why you didn’t get invited to Virgil’s actual funeral the one before the public one at the museum. You knew Virgil had terminal cancer and you rode on him in group chats, at yeezy, interviews…YOU ARE SO BROKEN. KEEP VIRGIL NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH.”

He went on to say he’s “got all the ‘receipts’” and referred to Ye as “an insecure narcissist.”

Kanye has now replied by trolling Tremaine; he posted an image that read “Tremendez,” declaring it as Emory’s new name.

“Tremaine’s new name as the BLM officer at Supreme is Tremendez,” Kanye wrote in the caption. “… You only got the job since you were Black and you used to work for me and you knew Virgil [Abloh].”

Kanye accused Tremaine of having his girlfriend record him without his knowledge so he could then use the footage to threaten him “on behalf of your Virgil-killing bosses.”

“You don’t have the money to make it out of this one alive,” Ye continued. “This is the worst mistake of your life. You broke my heart, Tremendez. I took you off the streets, Tremendez, only cause you was the struggle version of Virgil. You threatened me, Tremendez. I aaaaaam youuuuur conscious, Tremendez.”

Kanye then called on “real skaters” and “real creatives” to use the “Tremendez” graphic on bootleg tees, and “sell it as a protest to talentless NPC scumbags who get jobs over you because corporations want to control the oppressed Black vote with struggle Virgils.”

See his posts about Tremaine:

KANYE WEST Responds To TREMAINE EMORY For Calling Him Out 👀 pic.twitter.com/z7muE0n6WL — HypeNeverDies (@HypeNeverDies) October 6, 2022

