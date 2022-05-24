Kanye Teams Up With Designer Naoto Fukasawa to “Reimagine McDonald’s Packaging”

Kanye is reportedly working with Muji’s industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to “reimagine McDonald’s packaging.”

The rapper-designer shared this in his latest Instagram post which shows a McDonald’s sandwich, with the words “next week it’s the fries” written below.

Complex adds: “While this is certainly not confirmation of any McDonald’s collabs or meals from the artist formerly known as Kanye West, who has a deeply profound poetic history with the brand, it’s still raising a few eyebrows. The line featured on the image is, of course, a lyric from Ye’s 2005 Late Registration smash “Gold Digger,” and the image itself is of a sandwich that appears to be inside of a clear box.”

Check out his post:

Fans can’t wait to see the finished product.

