Kanye Reveals He ‘Dresses Like It’s Winter When It’s Hot’ Because He Won’t ‘Be Caught Looking Regular’

Kanye West has revealed the lengths he would go to look fashionable.

The rapper took to his Instagram to share an interaction he had with someone at the 2022 BET Awards back in June, which he attended wearing a leather Hood By Air bomber jacket, a matching cap, Balenciaga Steroid boots, blacked-out sunglasses, waterski gloves, and a full-coverage face mask.

“Sometimes I dress like it’s winter when it’s hot ’cause my outfit hot. I’ma sweat before you catch me looking regular,” he wrote. “At the BET Awards, this n***a that work at Universal asked me [if] I was hot. I told this n***a, ‘You work at Universal.’ LOL.”

Rick Ross reacts to Kanye West saying, "Ima sweat before you catch me looking regular": "YE LEGENDARY" pic.twitter.com/gXKjBc3Y3h — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) September 3, 2022

