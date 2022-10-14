Kanye Responds to JPMorgan Chase Drama, Says He’s ‘Happy’ After Making Antisemitic Posts

JPMorgan Chase really did give Kanye West an ultimatum to close his account, and the rapper says he is happy to take his business elsewhere.

Recall that the bank drama started after Kanye West made anti-semite comments on Instagram and Twitter to got his accounts locked. It wasn’t long before Candace Owens alleged that the famous bank has asked the rapper to close his accounts.

“Earlier today I learned that Kanye West was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank,” Owens tweeted alongside an alleged letter from the bank. “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.”

Kanye appears not to care about the bank’s decision.

Speaking with Page Six, he confirmed that the JPMorgan Chase’s letter was real.

“Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being antisemitic,” Ye said in a new video. “I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank.” He later called himself “the richest Black man in American history.” He cut himself off, as seen in the clip below, and said he would discuss the matter further “at a different time.”

See the clip:

