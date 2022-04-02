Kanye West Reportedly Told Kim K ‘He’s Going Away to Get Help’ and Will No Longer Harass Her and Pete

Kanye West has agreed to get the help many fans think he needs.

According to Page Six, the rapper told Kim Kardashian that he is going to “go away to get help,” and that he has also agreed to stop targeting her and Pete Davidson on social media,.

“For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements,” a source told the outlet, adding “he will go away somewhere to get better.”

While the rapper did not address this publicly, his rep shared the below statement with Complex:

”At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children.”

