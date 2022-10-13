Kanye Reportedly Professed His ‘Love’ for Hitler During ‘Slavery Was a Choice’ TMZ Interview

The Kanye West scandal get even murkier as each day goes by.

The rapper has been in the news for threatening Jewish people, and now media persinality, Van Lathan Jr., has revealed in an episode of the Ringer podcast Higher Learning, that West make said shocking things during his infamous TMZ appearance back in 2018.

Recall that in that TMZ interview, West shared his opinion that slavery, saying that it was a “choice.” Now, Lathan, who was working for the outlet at the time, said Kanye professed his “love” for Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, and that those statements were edited out of the final video.

“I already heard him say that stuff before at TMZ,” Van said. “I mean, I was taken aback because that type of antisemitic talk is disgusting. It’s like, I’m taken aback any time anyone does that, right? But as far as [West], I knew that that was in him because when he came to TMZ, he said that stuff and they took it out of the interview.”

Lathan continued, “If you look at what I said at TMZ, it goes from me saying like, ‘Hey Kanye, there’s real-life, real-world implication to everything that you just said there.’ What I say after that—if I can remember, it’s been a long time—was, actually, ‘12 million people actually died because of Nazism and Hitler and all of that stuff,’ and then I move on to talk about what he said about slavery.”

Lathan pointed out that the “12 million people” part was taken out of the final cut.

“The reason they took it out is because it wouldn’t have made sense unless they kept in Kanye saying he loved Hitler and the Nazis, which he said when he was at TMZ. He said something like, ‘I love Hitler, I love Nazis.’ Something to that effect when he was there. And they took it out of the interview for whatever reason. It wasn’t my decision.”

See the espisode:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...