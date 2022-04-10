Kanye West is Reportedly Looking for a Treatment Center to Become a ‘Better Human and a Better Dad’

Kanye West wants to do well by his family.

According to Page Six, the rapper is currently seeking out a treatment center “with a luxury component” where he will be shown how to become a better human being.

“West’s team has been looking at treatment facilities for him,” a source claimed, adding “he wants to enter a behavioral treatment center to be a better human and a better dad.”

This comes days after the rapper dropped from the Coachella headline, with insiders saying he is going away to get help.

However, Jason Lee who works with Kanye has dismissed the claims.

“Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily,” the Hollywood Unlocked boss told Yahoo! Entertainment. “Most all are being fed to media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians,’ which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim. He’s been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we’ve seen as recent. … If you don’t hear it from his mouth, read it from his social media, or get it from a press release he approved it’s simply false.”

