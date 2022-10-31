Kanye Apologises for George Floyd Remarks, Says Losing Deals is Like Having ‘Knee on My Neck’

Kanye West has addressed his recent failures.

The rapper was spotted by paparazzi in Los Angeles, and had a brief chat with them, during which he apologised for his statements about the late George Floyd.

“I had experiences where I felt like I was being teamed up on,” he says. “And I didn’t realize that term would be antisemitic. So I had a mediation with Adidas today and I think Adidas felt like cause everyone else was ganging up on me that they had the right to take my designs.”

“I feel like this is God humbling me right now,” he continues. “Cause there’s two things that are happening. A lot of times when I would say ‘I am the richest Black man,’ it would be a defense that I would use for the mental health conversation.”

“What’s happening right now is I’m being humbled. Another thing that’s happening to me is by being burned to the flesh every single day, it’s actually proving what I had to say. When I went to the mediation, what I wanna say is, Black people are like okay, ‘Lex Friedman got you to apologize, Piers Morgan got you to apologize to Jews, but you never apologized to us about the George Floyd comment that made us feel bad.’”

When the idea of Black Lives Matter came out, it made us come together as a people,” he says. “So I when said that and I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people. It hurt the Black people. So, I want to apologize [inaudible] because God has shown me by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now. So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt. Because how could the richest Black man ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off one comment.”

This comes after the Floyd family slammed him with a $250 million lawsuit for claiming that Floyd was killed by fentanyl, not police brutality.

