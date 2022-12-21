Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Kante closes in on Barca move

Sports

Chelsea France midfielder N’Golo Kante is reportedly on the verge of agreeing a pre-contract agreement with Barcelona, talkSPORT understands.

According to Sport, Kante is closing in on an agreement with Barcelona with his current deal due to expire next summer.

The midfielder has been hampered by a host of injuries this year which kept him out of the World Cup but that has not fazed Barcelona as Xavi continues to reshape his squad.

An agreement could even be in place as early as January with Kante keen to resolve his future as soon as possible.

The LaLiga giants are believed to want a ready-made replacement for club legend Sergio Busquets who is set to depart next summer.

A free transfer would also make sense for the cash-strapped club whose premature Champions League exit did their cause no favours.

Kante could line up alongside starlets Pedri and Gavi who are viewed as the future of the club’s midfield.

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong’s future is still unclear and Franck Kessie looks set to move on next summer after just one season at the Nou Camp.

Latest

News

19 youths arrested at Kano same-sex wedding

0
Operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board have apprehended...
Politics

Ekweremadu to spend Christmas, New Year behind bars as London Court denies bail application

0
Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, will spend both...
Politics

LP reacts to Okupe’s resignation

0
The Labour Party presidential campaign council has said it...
News

2023: INEC inks deal for 100,000 vehicles

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has signed an...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

19 youths arrested at Kano same-sex wedding

0
Operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board have apprehended...
Politics

Ekweremadu to spend Christmas, New Year behind bars as London Court denies bail application

0
Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, will spend both...
Politics

LP reacts to Okupe’s resignation

0
The Labour Party presidential campaign council has said it...
News

2023: INEC inks deal for 100,000 vehicles

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has signed an...
News

Emefiele: No Nigerian should be arrested by Court Order – Falana

0
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana on Tuesday faulted a...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

19 youths arrested at Kano same-sex wedding

Emmanuel Offor -
Operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board have apprehended 19 youths at a popular event centre for engaging in same-sex marriage. The youths in their...
Read more

Ekweremadu to spend Christmas, New Year behind bars as London Court denies bail application

Emmanuel Offor -
Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, will spend both the Christmas and New Year Day celebrations behind bars after his application for bail was...
Read more

LP reacts to Okupe’s resignation

Emmanuel Offor -
The Labour Party presidential campaign council has said it is yet to decide on the move by its Director General, Doyin Okupe to resign...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: