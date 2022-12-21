Kante closes in on Barca move

Chelsea France midfielder N’Golo Kante is reportedly on the verge of agreeing a pre-contract agreement with Barcelona, talkSPORT understands.

According to Sport, Kante is closing in on an agreement with Barcelona with his current deal due to expire next summer.

The midfielder has been hampered by a host of injuries this year which kept him out of the World Cup but that has not fazed Barcelona as Xavi continues to reshape his squad.

An agreement could even be in place as early as January with Kante keen to resolve his future as soon as possible.

The LaLiga giants are believed to want a ready-made replacement for club legend Sergio Busquets who is set to depart next summer.

A free transfer would also make sense for the cash-strapped club whose premature Champions League exit did their cause no favours.

Kante could line up alongside starlets Pedri and Gavi who are viewed as the future of the club’s midfield.

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong’s future is still unclear and Franck Kessie looks set to move on next summer after just one season at the Nou Camp.

