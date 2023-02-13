Search
Kano Govt shuts Supermarket for rejecting old Naira notes

News

The Kano State Consumer Protection Council has closed down the Wellcare Supermarket after the management refused to accept old naira notes from customers.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje ordered the closure of the store, as confirmed by the acting Chairman of the council, Baffa Danagundi; and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Media, Abubakar Ibrahim.

The governor, a supporter of a “professional implementation” of the naira redesign policy, had held discussions with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); bank managers, security heads, and traditional leaders to find ways to alleviate the difficulties faced by the public.

The CBN had extended the deadline for the swap of old N200, N500 and N1,000 from January 31 to February 10 but the Supreme Court held that the Federal Government, the CBN, commercial banks must not continue with the deadline pending the determination of a notice in respect of the issue on February 15.

At least five states including Kano had sued the Federal Government over the deadline for the old naira notes.

