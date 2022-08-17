Kano DPO rewarded for rejecting $200K bribe

The Divisional Police Officer of Nasarawa Station in Kano State, Daniel Amah, has been rewarded for rejecting a $200,000 bribe in a case of alleged armed robbery.

Amah, a Superintendent of Police got a commendation from the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, for exhibiting “sound professionalism.”

The IGP in a letter of commendation to Amah noted that the professional attitude displayed by the DPO led to the arrest of the suspected armed robbery syndicate in Kano.

Force Public Relations Officer, who disclosed the IGP’s commendation in a statement on Wednesday, said the case has been transferred to Abuja for discreet investigation.

“The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Nasarawa Division in Kano State, SP Daniel Itse Amah, has been commended for his integrity and exhibition of sound professionalism leading to the arrest of an armed robbery syndicate despite being offered a bribe of 200,000 USD to look away, which he rejected,” the statement read.

Two other officers serving in Imo and Katsina were also commended by the IGP for distinguishing themselves in service. They are Inspector Ekene Ndukwu and Police Constable Nura Mande.

Ndukwu was said to have laid ambush and killed two members of a bandit gang who stormed his house in the early hours of August 4.

According to the Force spokesman, the Inspector “surprised the bandits with heavy gunfire which repelled their attacks.”

Mande on the other hand found and returned an envelope containing 800 USD belonging to an intending pilgrim, an old woman, at the Hajj Camp in Katsina State.

Baba also charged all officers and men of the Police Force to emulate the noble conduct of these exemplary policemen.

He equally asked them to continually exemplify good conduct, integrity, bravery and gallantry in the discharge of their policing responsibilities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...