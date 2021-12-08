Kano Dep Gov, Gawuna, takes over as Ganduje hits US

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, handed over power to his deputy Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as he departs for the United States.

This was revealed by the Information Commissioner Muhammad Garba on Tuesday, BBC Hausa writes.

Garba noted that Ganduje will be in the US to attend a week-long course on governance, titled ‘Authentic Leadership Development Program organized by Harvard University’s Department of Business.’

As such, Gawuna will take charge of the affairs of Kano as the acting governor.

Former governor of the state, Ganduje came into power in 2015 under the umbrella of the ruling All Progressive Congress and is currently in his second term.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...