Kannywood’s Rahama Sadau distance self from APC, declines inclusion on Campaign Council

The APC’s women’s campaign list which has no fewer than 33 Nollywood and Kannywood actors has been brewing controversy in the polity.

One of the names on the list, Rahama Sadau, in a swift response via her verified Twitter account, has distanced herself from the list, claiming it was a “big fat lie.”

She tweeted, “THIS IS A BIG FAT LIEEEEE… I AM NOT AWARE OF THIS… I DON’T KNOW HOW MY NAME MADE IT TO THIS LIST, NOT IN ANY WAY ASSOCIATED WITH THIS.” (sic).

Some thespians who made the list include Joke Silva, who chairs the category, Mansurah Isah, Fausat Balogun, Remi Oshodi, Mercy Johnson, Rose Odika, Sola Kosoko, Lanre Hassan (Iya Awero), Hajiya Nas, Lizzy Jay (Omo Ibadan), Princess Kalihat Bello, among others.

Reacting to Rahama Sadau’s statement in an Instagram post on Sunday, Mansurah, who was also enlisted in the entertainment category, called out Rahama, noting that although the latter’s photo was included in the report, the name in the list was another Kannywood actress named Rahama MK and not Rahama Sadau.

In a post, she wrote, “Dear Rahama, the name you saw on the list wasn’t yours in the first place. It was RAHAMA MK’s name and since they only knew you as Rahama from Kannywood, so they assumed it was you, But never mind, it is not you.”

While responding to the message of her colleague, Sadau noted that Isah’s ‘superiors’ have called her to apologize privately.

Sadau wrote, “Dear Mansura Isa, I would advise you, let this go because your superiors called ‘privately’ to apologise for an ‘intended mistake’. You don’t need to be anybody’s mouthpiece. Ciao.”

