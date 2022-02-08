Kannywood Actress, Sadiya Haruna bags 6 months jail term for insulting Actor Isah Isah

A Magistrate Court sitting at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano on Monday sentenced a Kannywood actress and popular Instagram user, Sadiya Haruna, to six months imprisonment over attacks on a Kannywood actor, Isah Isah.

The convict was said to have insulted Mr. Isah on Instagram, using vulgar words, situation that prompted him to take legal action.

Ms Haruna, in a video clip posted on her Instagram page, alleged that Mr Isah had temporary marriage with her and had anal sex with her against her wish.

She also allegedly called him a womaniser, homosexual, bastard, among other derogatory words.

She was first arraigned before the court on October 16, 2019 for charges of defamation which contravene Section 391 of the Penal Code.

Delivering the judgement on Monday, Magistrate Muntari Dandago, sentenced Ms Haruna to six month imprisonment without option of fine.

