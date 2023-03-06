Kannywood actress Hadiza Gabon hauled to Sharia Court

The criminal case Against Kannywood Actress Hadiza Gabon Transferred To Upper Sharia Court in Kaduna

A Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna on Friday transferred a breach of trust and cheating suit filed against a popular Kannywood actress, Hadiza Aliyu-Gabon to an Upper Sharia Court.

The judge, Isiyaku Abdulrahman, transferred the case to the upper shari’a court in Tudun Wada, following the complainant’s counsel, Nurudeen Murtala’s prayer.

While transferring the case, the judge accused the counsel of wanting to waste the court’s time.

”You have two options. One is for me to strike out the case or transfer it to another court”, the judge said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bala Musa a civil servant had dragged the actress to court for refusing to marry him.

Mr Musa told the court, “So far I have spent N396,000 on her. Anytime she asks for money, I give her without hesitation with the hope that we will marry”.

The defendant who spoke through her counsel, Bar. Mubarak Sani had denied knowing Mr Musa saying she had never seen or met him and had no relationship with him whatsoever.

The complainant’s counsel had presented a copy of bank statement to the court and told the court that some four persons were the recipients of the money claimed to be sent to the defendant.

Two out of the four, Fatima Abdullahi and Abdullahi Yusuf claimed to be the defendant’s friend and personal assistant respectively.

They pleaded guilty for impersonating the actress and receiving money in her name praying court to forgive them.

Briefly after the proceedings, the actress counsel told newsmen that they wanted the court to discharge and acquit his client as she had not cheated or breached any trust as accused earlier.

The complainant’s counsel on the other hand said he only wanted justice for all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...